Father Walter L. Matuszak, the longtime pastor of Resurrection Parish in Cheektowaga, died Aug. 31, 2021, at the age of 90.

Born May 27, 1931, in Buffalo, the son of Vincent and Sophie (Swinineski) Matuszak graduated from St. Joachim School, Buffalo, in 1945. He then began preparing for the priesthood while attending the Little Seminary of St. Joseph & The Little Flower, before joining Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University. He was ordained March 1, 1958, at St. Joseph New Cathedral in Buffalo by Bishop Joseph Burke.

His first assignment took him to the mission parish of Immaculate Conception in East Bethany, where he served as administrator for a year. He then served as assistant pastor at Assumption, Buffalo; St. Barbara, Lackawanna; St. Hyacinth, Dunkirk; and St. Michael, Lackawanna. In 1972, he began a five-year stint as chaplain to the Felician Sisters at Villa Maria. In 1977, Father Matuszak received his first pastoral assignment at the parishes of Assumption, Portageville and St. Mary, Canaseraga. He later served at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Darien Center, before beginning his 17 years as pastor of Resurrection Parish. He retired in 2009.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Marian Priests Association. He was also known for his accordion playing and his hobby of building grandfather clocks.

Visitation will take place at the Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Road, on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will preside at the funeral Mass on 1 p.m., Friday Sept. 10, at Resurrection Church in Cheektowaga.