This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Legion of Mary, started by Frank Duff in Ireland. Everyone is welcome to join in the outdoor rosary at OLV National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna on Saturday. Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at the shelter pavilion. Refreshments will follow.

The legion members visit and report on the patients at area nursing homes, rehab homes, and similar facilities bringing friendship and joy to many longing for God’s healing touch of love and attention.

The Legion of Mary is the largest apostolic organization of lay people in the Catholic Church, with well over 3 million active members in almost every country of the world. It has been active in the United States since 1931, has been approved by the last six popes, and was endorsed by the Second Vatican Council. The main purpose of the Legion of Mary is to give glory to God through the sanctification of its members. Legionaries are under the guidance of a spiritual director named by the pastor. The Legion is, in essence, an extension of the heart and hands of the pastor.

The Legion of Mary is open to all Catholics who faithfully practice their religion and are prepared to fulfill each and every duty which active membership in the legion involves.