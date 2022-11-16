After 64 years of priestly ministry, Msgr. Daniel J. Myszka died Nov. 13, 2022.

Born July 17, 1927, in Buffalo, to Stanley and Louise (Wawro-Bucki) Myszka, he attended Holy Apostles Peter & Paul Elementary School and Buffalo Technical High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War before entering Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University.

Bishop Joseph A. Burke ordained him a priest on March 1, 1958, at St. Joseph’s New Cathedral in Buffalo.

Msgr. Myszka’s nearly 40 years of parish life first took him to Macon, Georgia, where he served as assistant at St. Joseph Parish for one year. He returned to the Diocese of Buffalo and was named chaplain at St. Vincent de Paul Health Camp.

He has also served as assistant pastor of several Buffalo parishes including assistant at St. Stanislaus, St. Lawrence, St. Florian and Visitation, before returning to St. Stanislaus.

In 1973, he was named chaplain at Erie County Home & Infirmary in Alden. In 1976, he took on his first pastorate at St. Vincent de Paul in Attica. He also served as pastor of SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Depew, St. Vincent de Paul Parish in North Evans, and Assumption Parish in Buffalo.

He retired Aug. 1, 1997.

Msgr. Myszka was named prelate of honor in 1993.

He is survived by his siblings August and Louise Myszka, and predeceased by his parents and siblings John, Margaret Samol, Caroline, Stanley and Frank.

Family and friends may call Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2-6 p.m. at the Pietszak Funeral Home, 806 Clinton St., Buffalo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend St., Buffalo. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the main celebrant.