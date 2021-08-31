Sister Mary DiLeone, OSF, the former Sister Vincent Marie, died Aug. 26, 2021, at Stella Niagara Health Center. She was 88.

The daughter of the lateAndrew and the lateChristina (Porto) DiLeone was born Aug. 20, 1933, in North Tonawanda.

A graduate ofNorth Tonawanda High School, class of 1952, Sister Mary went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Rosary Hill (now Daemen) College in 1964.

She entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity community on Sept. 5, 1954, at Stella Niagara. She professed her first vows on July 2, 1957, at Stella Niagara, and made her final profession on Aug. 18, 1960.

She spent 25 years teaching in Buffalo; Columbus, Ohio; Trenton, New Jersey; and Charleston, West Virginia. Locally, she taught at St. Joachim School, Buffalo; St. Benedict School, Eggertsville; St. Lawrence School, Buffalo; St. Ann School, Buffalo; St. Joseph School, Gowanda, where she also served as principal; and SS. Columba-Brigid Montessori School, Buffalo, where she served as secretary for 10 years. Sister Mary also taught at St. Francis International School in Rome, from 1975-1978.

After retiring in 2009, Sister Mary volunteered at Heart, Love and Soul, and Francis Center, both in Niagara Falls, and at St. Joseph Hospital, Buffalo. She moved to Stella Niagara in 2012 and has been a member of the Stella Niagara Health Center community since August 2015.

She is survived by her sisters Christine Reichmuth and Jean Lovell.

Private funeral services were held. Burial took place at the Sisters Cemetery at Stella Niagara.