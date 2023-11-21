Father Eugene A. Costa, OdeM, has been appointed parochial vicar of Family #12 (St. Brigid, Bergen; Resurrection, Batavia; Ascension, Batavia; Our Lady of Mercy, LeRoy; and St. Padre Pio, Oakfield), effective Oct. 2. He has previously served in parish and hospital ministry in Cleveland.

Deacon Jason D. Damon, OFM, has been granted diaconal faculties to serve as transitional deacon at SS. Columba & Brigid, Buffalo, effective Oct. 9. The Buffalo native and St. Bonaventure grad, is currently working towards his master of divinity degree in Chicago.

Father Sean E. DiMaria has been given the additional responsibility as interim coordinator of the Priests’ Personnel Board, effective Sept. 6. Father DiMaria is currently vicar forane for Southern Erie.

Father Aaron Richardson, OFM, has been appointed parochial vicar of Family #21 (St. Lawrence, Blessed Trinity, St. Martin de Porres & SS. Columba & Brigid, all in Buffalo), effective October 23, 2023. He will be in residence at SS. Columba & Brigid, Buffalo.

Father William J. Weiksnar, OFM has been appointed part-time parochial vicar of Family #21 (St. Lawrence, Blessed Trinity, St. Martin de Porres, and SS. Columba & Brigid, all in Buffalo), effective Oct. 23. He will be in residence at SS. Columba & Brigid, Buffalo.

Also, Father Piotr Napierkowski has legally changed his first name to Peter.