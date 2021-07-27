LOADING

Type to search

Health

Patient returns to hospital to thank the team and the latest technology that saved his life

wnycatholic July 27, 2021
Share

Don Abrams and his wife, Chari, reunite with the medical team that gave him an Impella CP heart pump. After a series of heart attacks, Abrams now feels fine as he thanks the team from Mercy Hospital for their lifesaving work. Photo courtesy of Catholic Health

Don Abrams, a 75-year-old retired engineer and geologist from Buffalo, returned to Mercy Hospital on July 26 to thank the physicians and caregivers who saved his life in February 2020. He was also appreciative for the “world’s smallest heart pump” that allowed him to eventually recover. Hosted by the hospital and Abiomed, which produces the Impella heart pump device, the reunion was a rare and rewarding opportunity for Abrams’ caregivers to see him back to his normal life and to be recognized for the important jobs they do each day.

When Abrams arrived at the Catholic Health Heart Center at Mercy Hospital, he was diagnosed with cardiogenic shock, a life-threatening condition often caused by a heart attack in which a person’s heart suddenly can’t pump enough blood to maintain heart function. Performing a non-surgical, catheter-based heart procedure, interventional cardiologist Dr. Eram Chaudhry implanted an Impella CP® heart pump. Known as “the world’s smallest heart pump,” the Impella is minimally-invasive device designed to provide temporary support after heart failure or a heart attack.

While recovering in the ICU, Abrams suffered another cardiac arrest. This time, doctors determined he needed a higher level of support and the larger Impella 5.0 heart pump, was implanted by the cardiac surgery team. Abrams was then later transferred to University of Rochester Medical Center that operates the only Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Center in Upstate New York for the level of care he needed. He returned home three weeks later on St. Patrick’s Day with his very own recovered heart.

“I am so thankful to be to be alive and here today,” said Abrams addressing the doctors and nurses at the reunion. “I am feeling fine and recently traveled to see my grandchildren for the first time since December of 2019. I was able to dance with my 2-year-old granddaughter. She is a better dancer than I am,” he joked.

Abrams wife, Chari, who accompanied him, added, “You have been the best people to me as I was going through this crisis. You saved my husband and you saved me through your compassion – we thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts.”

Chaudhry said she was happy to have the chance to see her former patient doing so well and for having this innovative technology available at the Heart Center. “I am grateful to Mercy Hospital and Catholic Health for allowing us to carry out our vision and our work that we do on a daily basis.”  

Mercy Hospital President Eddie Bratko acknowledged the entire Mercy Hospital team for the work they do each day. “We are very proud of our doctors, nurses and all our caregivers who are committed to high quality care,” he said. “Don’s story is another testament of not only the professionalism and expertise of our staff, but the compassion we show to our patients and their families on a daily basis.”     

Mercy Hospital is one of the more than 2,000 hospitals in the United States that use Impella products. The Impella platform of products were developed by Abiomed Inc., based in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Catholic Health LIFE participant celebrates 100th birthday with second vaccine dose
wnycatholic April 7, 2021
Priests take on specialized role as Covid chaplains
Patrick J. Buechi February 3, 2021
Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitations
Catholic Health February 2, 2021
Kenmore Mercy celebrates discharge of COVID-19 champion
wnycatholic July 13, 2020
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Catholic Health LIFE participant celebrates 100th birthday with second vaccine dose
Priests take on specialized role as Covid chaplains
Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitations
Kenmore Mercy celebrates discharge of COVID-19 champion
@Western New York Catholic 2020