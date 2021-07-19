LOADING

Trocaire College elects five new trustees

wnycatholic July 19, 2021
Trocaire College’s board of trustees recently elected five new members to three-year terms on the board, effective June 1. The new trustees are:

  • Peg Adams, MBA, managing director of merger and acquisition firm Chapman Associates. She is an Ellicottville resident.
  • Gerald Nagle, senior vice president and commercial credit manager at Evans Bank. He is a Lancaster resident.
  • James Notaro, Ph.D., president and chief clinical officer of Clinical Support Services Inc. in West Seneca and owner/partner of Buffalo Pharmacy Group Inc. Notaro is also a Trocaire board trustee emeriti and a Buffalo resident.
  • Michael P. Rade, MD, chairman of the Department of Surgery at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital. He is an Orchard Park resident.
  • Sister M. Jeanne Thomas Danahy RSM, ’67, a member of the New York, Pennsylvania, Pacific West (NyPPaW) Sisters of Mercy community. Sister is also a Trocaire board trustee emeriti.
Trocaire College, a private, career-oriented Catholic college, in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy, strives to empower students toward personal enrichment, dignity and self-worth through education in a variety of professions and in the liberal arts. Recognizing the individual needs of a diverse student body, Trocaire College provides life learning and development within a community-based environment.

