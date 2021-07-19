Trocaire College’s board of trustees recently elected five new members to three-year terms on the board, effective June 1. The new trustees are:

Peg Adams, MBA, managing director of merger and acquisition firm Chapman Associates. She is an Ellicottville resident.

Gerald Nagle, senior vice president and commercial credit manager at Evans Bank. He is a Lancaster resident.

James Notaro, Ph.D., president and chief clinical officer of Clinical Support Services Inc. in West Seneca and owner/partner of Buffalo Pharmacy Group Inc. Notaro is also a Trocaire board trustee emeriti and a Buffalo resident.

Michael P. Rade, MD, chairman of the Department of Surgery at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital. He is an Orchard Park resident.

Sister M. Jeanne Thomas Danahy RSM, ’67, a member of the New York, Pennsylvania, Pacific West (NyPPaW) Sisters of Mercy community. Sister is also a Trocaire board trustee emeriti.

