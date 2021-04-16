Bishop Michael Fisher has appointed the following priests as pastors of the parishes where they had been serving as administrators.

Father John W. Adams of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John Parish, Olean, with the Oratory of Sacred Heart, Portville, effective April 12.

Father Raymond G. Corbin of St. Stephen Parish, Grand Island, effective April 8.

Father Lukasz Kopala of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bowmansville, effective April 8.

Father Thomas M. Mahoney of Infant of Prague Parish, Cheektowaga, effective April 8.

Father F. Patrick Melfi of Holy Name of Mary Parish, Ellicottville, effective April 8.

Father Cole T. Webster of St. Peter Parish, Lewiston and Youngstown, effective April 8.

Father Robert A. Wozniak of St. Pius X Parish, Getzville, effective April 8.

Father Jozef Dudzik of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Cheektowaga, effective April 12.

Father Matt Nycz of SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Williamsville, effective April 12.

Father Gerard Skrzynski of St. John the Baptist Parish, Boston, with Oratory at St. Mary, East Eden, effective April 12.

Father Andrew Lauricella of St. Brendan on the Lake Parish in Newfane and Wilson, with Oratory in Olcott, effective April 13.

Father Romulo T. Montero of Christ Our Hope Parish in French Creek and Sherman, effective April 13.

Father David I. Richards of Our Lady of Pompeii Parish, Lancaster, and Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Depew, effective April 13.

All assignments are for a term of six years or a subsequent assignment.