Catholic Charities of Buffalo’s Women, Infants and Children federal nutrition program is teaming up with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York to offer three of five Diaper Days events in Erie County.

During the events, community members can drive through to collect, or stop and pick up a free tote bag filled with baby diapers, wipes, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, baby toothbrushes and health resources while supplies last. Those interested can also learn about Medicaid and Child Health Plus and receive help renewing coverage during the event. BCBS and other local partners are donating the items.

Diaper Days will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tuesday, April 20, at Catholic Charities’ WIC, 930 Genesee St., Buffalo; Wednesday, April 28, at Catholic Charities’ Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry & Outreach, 75 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna; and Thursday, May 13, at Catholic Charities’ WIC at Sister’s Hospital, 2121 Main St., Buffalo.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer Diaper Days for expectant, new and seasoned parents and caregivers across Erie County with the gracious support of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York,” said Judette Dahleiden, director of Catholic Charities’ WIC. “We know that every bit helps when it comes to raising babies, especially during these trying times of the pandemic, so we welcome and encourage those in need to come by and receive their free tote.”

For more information about Diaper Days or Catholic Charities’ WIC, contact Grace McKenzie at 716-218-1484, ext. 2109, or at grace.mckenzie@ccwny.org.

For a complete list of services offered by Catholic Charities of Buffalo, including additional information on WIC, visit ccwny.org.