U.S. Bishops Conference president responds to Holy Father’s apostolic letter ‘On the Use of the Roman Liturgy Prior to the Reform of 1970’

USCCB Public Affairs Office July 20, 2021
Pope Francis released the apostolic letter “Traditonis Custodes” on July 16. CNS photo/Vatican Media

WASHINGTON – On July 16, Pope Francis issued an apostolic letter, “Traditionis custodes” modifying the norms regulating the use of the 1962 Roman Missal issued before the reforms of the Second Vatican Council. Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued the following statement in response:  

“Today, Pope Francis published “Traditionis custodes,” an apostolic letter issued motu proprio on the use of Latin liturgical texts approved prior to the reform of 1970. I welcome the Holy Father’s desire to foster unity among Catholics who celebrate the Roman Rite. 

“As these new norms are implemented, I encourage my brother bishops to work with care, patience, justice, and charity as together we foster a eucharistic renewal in our nation.”

