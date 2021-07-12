(Buffalo, NY) – The Diocese of Buffalo has been notified of a pending action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act by an individual who alleges that he was abused as a child in 1990 by then- Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz. Bishop Grosz (76), who is retired and performs limited sacramental ministries, has voluntarily agreed to step aside from active ministry and not to exercise any priestly or episcopal functions pending a thorough investigation. Bishop Grosz has denied ever having abused an individual, either an adult or a minor.



Bishop Michael W. Fisher has notified the Metropolitan Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and is in the process of notifying appropriate Congregations of the Holy See, as required under Vos Estis Lux Mundi, the Apostolic Letter promulgated by Pope Francis in May of 2019 governing investigations into abuse complaints against bishops. Bishop Fisher has also notified the Papal Nuncio in Washington, D.C., Archbishop Christophe Pierre.



Bishop Fisher further instructed diocesan attorneys to notify the Erie County District Attorney.