LOADING

Type to search

Parish Life

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish names new director of Faith Formation

wnycatholic July 13, 2021
Share

LANCASTER — Becky Hoag of Bowmansville has been named director of Faith Formation at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. Her appointment was effective July 1.

Becky Hoag has taken on the duties of director of Faith Formation at St. Mary of the Assumption in Lancaster.

Hoag is also director of Faith Formation at Our Lady of Pompeii Parish, Lancaster. She has been middle school religion teacher, campus minister and coordinator of the STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math) program at St. Mary’s Elementary School since 2014, and was a middle school English/Language Arts, social studies and Spanish teacher at Our Lady of Pompeii School from 2012 to 2014.

She earned her bachelor of science degree in education from St. Bonaventure University in 1994 and her master of arts degree in religious education from Felician University in 2020.

Hoag succeeds Sister Therese Chmura, CSSF, who was recently named by her order as local minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, Buffalo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Tree of Life Little Food Pantry opens in Niagara Falls
wnycatholic April 12, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Tree of Life Little Food Pantry opens in Niagara Falls
@Western New York Catholic 2020