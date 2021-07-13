LANCASTER — Becky Hoag of Bowmansville has been named director of Faith Formation at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. Her appointment was effective July 1.

Hoag is also director of Faith Formation at Our Lady of Pompeii Parish, Lancaster. She has been middle school religion teacher, campus minister and coordinator of the STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math) program at St. Mary’s Elementary School since 2014, and was a middle school English/Language Arts, social studies and Spanish teacher at Our Lady of Pompeii School from 2012 to 2014.

She earned her bachelor of science degree in education from St. Bonaventure University in 1994 and her master of arts degree in religious education from Felician University in 2020.

Hoag succeeds Sister Therese Chmura, CSSF, who was recently named by her order as local minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, Buffalo.