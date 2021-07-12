LOADING

Father Peter J. Cronin, SSC, 1930-2021

wnycatholic July 12, 2021
Father Peter J. Cronin, who had served as the chaplain at St. Columban on the Lake for over 20 years,

died July 10, 2021. He was 91.

Born in Buffalo and raised near St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Father Cronin was ordained with the Columban Fathers in 1954. His ministry took him to Korea shortly after his ordination. In 1962, he began to lead mission education and vocation ministry. Throughout the 1980s, he served in provincial administration and as director. Father Cronin began parish work in 1989, serving as parochial vicar at St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park. In 1990, his assignment took him to Mission House in Los Angeles. He returned home in 1996 to serve as parochial vicar at Queen of Heaven Parish in West Seneca, while also serving as chaplain at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. In 2006, he was named administrator of St. John Bosco, Sheridan and St. Rose of Lima, Forestville. He had served as chaplain of St. Columban on the Lake in Silver Creek since 1999.

Father Cronin is survived by brother John Cronin, and predeceased by his parents Peter Joseph and Helen (Pierce) Cronin, and siblings Mary Ellen Feldman, James and Gerald Cronin.

Visitation will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church Tuesday, July 13 from 10:15-11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:15 a.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna.

