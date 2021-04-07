LOADING

Type to search

Obituaries

Father Thomas M. Walsh, SSC, 1933-2021

wnycatholic April 7, 2021
Share

Columban Father Thomas Walsh, 88, died the morning of March 17, 2021, at his residence in Silver Creek. Father Walsh was born on Jan. 12, 1933, the son of the late Thomas Michael and Mary (O’Connor) Walsh in Watertown, Massachusetts. He attended parish schools and Matignon High School in North Cambridge, before beginning his studies at the Columban Father’s Seminary in Milton in September 1948.

He was ordained on Dec. 21, 1957, at St. Columban’s Major Seminary Chapel by Bishop Jeremiah F. Minihan, auxiliary bishop of Boston. He was appointed to South Korea in the spring of 1958 and in 1959, he was assigned to the Diocese of Chunchon and sent to Hoengsong parish. At the end of 1960 he returned to the U.S. in ill health.

After appointments in the U.S. Region in Silver Creek, Brooklyn and Derby, New York; Milton, Massachusetts; and the Virgin Islands, Father Walsh received permission to join the U.S. Army Chaplains Corps. Over the next 20 years, he served the troops in places as diverse as Arizona, Alaska, Germany, Hawaii, New Jersey and South Korea.

Having completed time with the forces, he attended the Pacific Mission Institute course at Turramurra, Australia in 1991, after which he began a new mission assignment in Chile where he remained until retirement in 2004.

He has been a resident of St. Columban’s on the Lake in Silver Creek for 16 years.

Father Walsh is survived by his sister Joan Bunker. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Marie Forristall and brother Father John Walsh.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Msgr. Michael J. Yunk
wnycatholic September 21, 2020
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Msgr. Michael J. Yunk
@Western New York Catholic 2020