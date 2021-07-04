LOADING

Type to search

Clergy Assignments

Bishop Fisher appoints parish and school administrators

wnycatholic July 4, 2021
Share

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Robert J. Owczarczak has been given the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park, effective July 15 until the appointment of a new pastor.  Father Owczarczak is currently the parochial vicar at St. Bernadette Parish.

Father Jozef Dudzik

Father Josef Dudzik, pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Cheektowaga, has been given the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of Resurrection Parish in Cheektowaga, effective July 1, until the appointment of a new pastor.

Father Alfons Osiander has been appointed canonical administrator of St. Aloysius Regional School in Springville, effective Sept. 1, for a term of three years.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Bishop appoints 13 new pastors
wnycatholic April 16, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Bishop appoints 13 new pastors
@Western New York Catholic 2020