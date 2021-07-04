Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Robert J. Owczarczak has been given the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park, effective July 15 until the appointment of a new pastor. Father Owczarczak is currently the parochial vicar at St. Bernadette Parish.

Father Jozef Dudzik

Father Josef Dudzik, pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Cheektowaga, has been given the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of Resurrection Parish in Cheektowaga, effective July 1, until the appointment of a new pastor.

Father Alfons Osiander has been appointed canonical administrator of St. Aloysius Regional School in Springville, effective Sept. 1, for a term of three years.