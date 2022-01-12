LOADING

Clergy Assignments

Father Dudzik and Father Mahoney given added responsibilities

wnycatholic January 12, 2022
Father Jozef Dudzik

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has given Father Josef Dudzik, administrator of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Cheektowaga, additional responsibility as the temporary parish administrator of St. Josaphat and Resurrection parishes, also in Cheektowaga. This became effective Dec. 6, 2021.

Father Thomas Mahoney

Father Thomas Mahoney, pastor of Infant of Prague Parish, was given the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of St. Andrew Parish, Sloan, effective Dec. 10, 2021.

 Deacon Walter J. Szczesny was appointed canonical administrator of St. Joseph Regional School in Batavia, effective Dec. 6, 2021.

