The “Cocktails for Catholic Education” Gala, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, will switch to a televised event.

This year’s fundraiser for Catholic schools will be shown on Buffalo’s own WBBZ-TV on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. Father Joe Rogliano and John Di Sciullo will host the one-hour event. The show will feature interviews, success stories, and programs that make Catholic education a great value and gift to children.

“With the current Covid situation in Western New York, we are taking every precaution to keep our sponsors and attendees safe. We hope to bring it back live next year,” said Nancy Gugino, executive director of The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Updated sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Buffalo Diocese website at www.frcdb.org/event/100027.