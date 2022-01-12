LOADING

Type to search

Education

Cocktails for Catholic Education Gala is switching to televised event

wnycatholic January 12, 2022
Share

The “Cocktails for Catholic Education” Gala, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, will switch to a televised event.

This year’s fundraiser for Catholic schools will be shown on Buffalo’s own WBBZ-TV on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. Father Joe Rogliano and John Di Sciullo will host the one-hour event. The show will feature interviews, success stories, and programs that make Catholic education a great value and gift to children.

“With the current Covid situation in Western New York, we are taking every precaution to keep our sponsors and attendees safe. We hope to bring it back live next year,” said Nancy Gugino, executive director of The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Updated sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Buffalo Diocese website at www.frcdb.org/event/100027.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Russell J. Salvatore is Donating 60 Smart TVs to Diocesan Elementary and High Schools
wnycatholic January 7, 2022
Schools Mass unites teachers, administrators and principals
Patrick J. Buechi October 12, 2021
Photo Gallery: First day of school with Bishop Fisher and Dr. Tim Uhl
wnycatholic September 10, 2021
Court affirms hiring rights for religious schools
wnycatholic August 12, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Russell J. Salvatore is Donating 60 Smart TVs to Diocesan Elementary and High Schools
Schools Mass unites teachers, administrators and principals
Photo Gallery: First day of school with Bishop Fisher and Dr. Tim Uhl
Court affirms hiring rights for religious schools
@Western New York Catholic 2020