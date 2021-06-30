SWORMVILLE –St. Mary’s welcomes all as the annual parish picnic returns.

The fun begins on Saturday, July 17 with an outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m., followed by a food court, games, I GOT IT booth, with children’s activities available until dark. The Wine & Beer Tent opens at 6:30 p.m. with clams from Stockman’s Tavern and music by Not Quite Right. The 5K Chowder Chase Race & 3K Walk starts at 7 p.m. Walk the 3K, run the 5K, or just come to enjoy the party and band. Register for the Chowder Chase until July 15th at http://www.stmaryswormville.org.

Picnic day is Sunday, July 18 beginning at 11:30 a.m. which includes drive thru and sit down sale of our famous St. Mary’s Chowder that we cook all night, food court, chicken dinners, a dessert bar, wine and beer tent, Trinkets & Treasures Church Garage Sale, live entertainment all day including music by Gimme Buffet,more games for all ages, and our annual raffle with a $10,000 grand prize.

Visit the parish website for more details at stmaryswormville.org.