New pastor named to St. Dominic Parish

wnycatholic June 30, 2021
Bishop Michael Fisher has made the following parish appointments.

Father David Tourville

Father David Tourville has been named pastor of St. Dominic Parish in Westfield and Brocton effective July 3, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment. This is the first pastorate for Father Tourville, who has been serving as parochial vicar of St. Mary of the Angels Basilica in Olean.

Father Peter Bassey

Father Peter Bassey will replace Father Tourville as parochial vicar at St. Mary’s beginning July 12. This assignment is for three years or until a subsequent appointment. Father Bassey has been serving as parochial vicar at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Orchard Park, since his 2018 ordination. 

Father Aaron F. Kulczyk

Father Aaron F. Kulczyk has been appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Lancaster and Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Depew, effective July 1, for a three-year term or until a subsequent appointment. Father Kulczyk has been serving as parochial vicar at Holy Family Parish in Albion.

Father Dennis W. Mende, currently the pastor of Holy Apostles Parish in Jamestown (comprised of SS. Peter & Paul and St. John worship sites), has been given the additional responsibility of pastor of St. James Parish in Jamestown. This appointment is effective on July 1, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father Dennis Mende

Lastly, Father Ronald P. Sajdak has been reappointed for a second six-year term as pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Harris Hill.

