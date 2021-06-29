LOADING

Summer programs for middle school boys at Canisius

wnycatholic June 29, 2021
Canisius High School is offering rising sixth- through ninth-grade boys several opportunities this summer to have fun and get a jump start on their futures.

The school’s series of Wonder Week Workshops for rising sixth- and seventh-grade boys quickly reached capacity, but there is still space available in some of Canisius’ other summer programs.

For boys who will be starting eighth grade in the fall, the Higher Achievement Program (HAP) offers preparation for the high school entrance exam along with lots of fun activities. The four-week program also helps boys build friendships that can carry over into the high school years. The program runs July 5-30.

“HAP is where young men get a first taste of what Jesuit education is about. Learning to be a good teammate and look out for one another is a part of it,” explains Tom Coppola, director of summer programs at Canisius and a former HAP participant himself. “It’s amazing to see their growth over the few weeks of the program. Some of them are nervous at the beginning, but as they meet new people and get into the activities, they start loving it.”

Learn more about the Higher Achievement Program and sign up at canisiushigh.org/hap.

Rising sixth- through ninth-grade grade boys can also take part in sports camps for rowing, soccer, hockey, lacrosse, volleyball, or basketball. For dates and times, visit canisiushigh.org/camps.

