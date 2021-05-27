Bishop Michael Fisher has made the following appointments.

Msgr. Robert Zapfel

Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel, who had been serving as administrator of St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville, as well as pastor of St. Leo the Great Parish in Amherst, has been appointed as pastor of St. Benedict Parish for a term of six years beginning April 27. He will continue serving as pastor of St. Leo’s.

Father Paul W. Steller has been appointed to an additional six-year term as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lancaster on May 20.

Father Piotr Zaczynski

Father Piotr Zaczynski, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Lakewood, will take on the additional responsibility of temporary parish administer of St. James Parish in Jamestown, effective May 24.

Father Samuel T. Giangreco, who has been serving as chaplain at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, will become the chaplain of Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo effective June 1. He will reside at Our Mother of Good Counsel in Blasdell.

Father Samuel Giangreco

Father Gregory Gallagher, OMI, has left the diocese on May 24. Replacing him as administrator of Our Lady of Hope Parish is Father Felix Nyambe, OMI, who has been serving as the parochial vicar.