LOADING

Type to search

Features Ministry

A simple call, a grand vocation

Patrick J. Buechi May 25, 2021
Share

Bishop Michael W. Fisher blesses Deacon William Broderick Jr. during the Ordination of Deacons Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral. Photo by Dan Cappellazzo

It started with a simple question. “Have you ever considered becoming a deacon?”

When an already active permanent deacon asked William Broderick Jr. to consider joining the diaconate, he did so with an open heart and an open mind.

“He convinced me to give it a try and discern,” he said. “I went in for the first year and said it was what I was meant to do, so I stayed.”

The just ordained Deacon Broderick can’t describe what others may feel when called to holy orders or what form that call may take, but he says it starts with being open to the idea of offering your life to the service of God’s people.

 “You just have to start paying attention to the suggestion. If you’re listening, you will either get an affirmation or you’re not,” he said.

Serving his home parish of St. Vincent de Paul in Springbrook, the 58-year-old attorney already had a role similar to that of a deacon. He distributes Communion and assists his pastor in various ministries of the parish. Now ordained, he is able to baptize, witness marriages, preside at funerals, and preach at Mass. Interestingly, it’s the ability to serve at the altar that he is least looking forward to. He would rather sit back and absorb the whole glory of the celebration rather than focusing on his specific role during the liturgy.

“When you’re (serving at) the Mass, you’re paying attention to what you’re doing and what everyone else is doing and making sure that things aren’t going to go awry. You’re not paying attention to the Mass so much,” Deacon Broderick explained. “It’ll be nice to do baptisms, to bring people back to the Church. I will be privileged to do funerals, although it’s not something you look forward to.”

All permanent deacons receive a parish ministry and a ministry of charity at ordination. Deacon Broderick will continue to serve at St. Vincent’s while also serving at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in Buffalo.

Just as his simple as his call was, so is his goal.  

“To serve the best I can in whatever the bishop has me doing,” he said. “I’m here to help anything that helps the church move forward. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us because of everything that is going on and has gone on. (I hope to) bring people who have strayed away back into the Church and help them reconcile what’s gone on with how they view the Church.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Diocese welcomes trio of new permanent deacons
Patrick J. Buechi May 24, 2021
Bishop leads celebration of rite of lector and acolyte at St. Rose
David Chriswell March 11, 2021
New diocesan Formation Center opens for business
Patrick J. Buechi November 9, 2020
Forty years of service: Deacon Ronald Walker
Dan Cappellazzo August 6, 2020
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Diocese welcomes trio of new permanent deacons
Bishop leads celebration of rite of lector and acolyte at St. Rose
New diocesan Formation Center opens for business
Forty years of service: Deacon Ronald Walker
@Western New York Catholic 2020