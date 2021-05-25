St. Francis seniors Aidan Roberts (from left), Joseph “JT” Syta and Andrew Sovinski display the Erie Niagara Scholastic Achievement Awards they received as top scholars. Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School.

ATHOL SPRINGS — St. Francis High School seniors Joseph “JT” Syta, Aidan Roberts and Andrew Sovinski were honored at the 41st annual Erie Niagara Scholastic Achievement Dinner. The ceremony honored the top scholars in the graduating classes from public, private and parochial schools. This event is supported by individual sponsors and by businesses throughout Erie and Niagara counties. Honored students received dinner, and a specially designed crystal bison. Congratulations guys.