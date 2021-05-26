Rachel’s Vineyard, a ministry of Priests for Life and the world’s largest ministry of healing after abortion, has a new look for its website.

The newly designed site, launched this week, makes it even easier for visitors to find a weekend healing retreat in their area, read testimonies, obtain social media content to share, ask a question, find support and more.

Rachel’s Vineyard founder, Dr. Theresa Burke, a pastoral associate of Priests for Life, welcomes visitors with a new video and the site also has welcome videos from Rachel’s Vineyard teams around the world.

“The new website has been such a labor of love,” said Burke. “Our prayer is that it enables those in need of healing and those wishing to share the healing work of Rachel’s Vineyard to do so using all the great features the new website has to offer.”

Visitors can easily search for retreats by ZIP code, connect with the ministry on social media, and receive up-to-date announcements about Rachel’s Vineyard happenings.

There’s also a link to Rachel’s Vineyard sites in other countries; information helpful to researchers and reporters about abortion and its impact; a men’s section for those who have lost children to abortion, and training materials for those interested in becoming involved as part of a retreat team.

First-time visitors to the page will learn that Rachel’s Vineyard offers retreat weekends throughout the year at 350 sites in more than 70 countries.

Father Frank Pavone, who, as national director of Priests for Life, also serves as pastoral director for Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries around the world, said, “Our team has worked hard on this new website so that we can effectively reach so many who need this healing. They, and our whole society, need to know that we who reject abortion do not reject those who have abortions; rather, we embrace them with mercy, forgiveness and peace.”

The Rachel’s Vineyard retreats are based on solid psychological research, the Word of God, and the sacraments of the Church. The retreat is an opportunity for participants to examine their abortion experiences, identify the ways the loss has impacted them in the past and present, and help to acknowledge any unresolved trauma that many individuals struggle with after abortion. Because of the emotional numbness and secrecy that often surrounds an abortion experience, conflicting emotions both during and after the event may remain unresolved. These buried feelings can surface later as symptoms of the trauma of abortion.

Married couples, mothers, fathers, grandparents and siblings of aborted children, as well as those who have been involved in the abortion industry have come to Rachel’s Vineyard in search of peace and inner healing. The weekend is a lot of work but yields a fruitful harvest for all who are willing to labor there.

Father Pavone added, “After the weekend is over, the healing journey continues, and the Rachel’s Vineyard team offers the opportunity for continued contact, counseling and encouragement. Let’s renew our commitment to spread this healing everywhere.”

To visit the site, go to RachelsVineyard.org