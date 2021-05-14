LOADING

Sister Patricia AnnMarie Sylvester, CSSF, 1942-2021

May 14, 2021
Sister Patricia AnnMarie Sylvester, 79, a Felician Sister for 60 years, passed away at the Blessed Mary Angela Convent in Cheektowaga, on May 11, 2021. The former Patricia Sylvester was born on Feb. 25, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio to Lillian (McGetterick) and Patrick Sylvester.  She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on Aug. 16, 1960, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 7, 1968.  She furthered her education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where she received a bachelor of science and a master of science in Education.

For more than 30 years, Sister Patricia served as a teacher and director of religious education in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. She came to Immaculate Heart of Mary Health Center in Buffalo in 2020.

Sister Patricia is survived by her brother, Charles Sylvester.

Private Funeral Services were held. Interment is at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, in Cheektowaga.

