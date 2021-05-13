LOADING

COHS names Jillian Phillips valedictorian

wnycatholic May 13, 2021
TONAWANDA — Jillian Phillips has been named valedictorian of the class of 2021 at Cardinal O’Hara High School. Haley Siegel has been named salutatorian.

Jillian Phillips

Phillips is a member of the National Honor Society and has achieved high honors for all four years at Cardinal O’Hara. She is secretary of the Student Council, a member of the Travel Club, Candy Crush Club, and yearbook staff. In her sophomore year, she was selected to be a Hugh O’Brien Youth Ambassador.

Captain of the varsity soccer team for two years, Phillips is on the varsity bowling and track and field teams in addition to playing club tennis.

At graduation, Phillips will receive the Regents with Advanced Designation with Honor and Mastery in Math and Science awards.

Phillips has been awarded the St. Francis Scholarship all four years at Cardinal O’Hara and she is known for her extraordinary commitment to community service.

Outside of school, Phillips works at Buffalo Hydraulic and as a counselor at Camp Spirit.

Her future plans include attending the University of Tampa working towards a major in Marketing with a minor in Spanish and to be completed with an MBA. Jillian’s career goal is to become a global marketing manager. 

She is the daughter of Deborah and Robert Phillips of Lockport.

Haley Siegel

Siegel is a member of the National Honor Society, having achieved high honors for four years. She also received the excellence in world language award.

She is a member of the outdoor and indoor track team and captain and co-founder of the Cardinal O’Hara girls swimming team.

At graduation, Siegel will receive the Regents with Advanced Designation with Honor and Mastery in Math and Science awards.

Siegel has volunteered summers at Response to Love Center, St. Gianna Molla Outreach Pregnancy Center and the Elderwood at Oakwood Nursing Home. In addition, she works at Wegmans.

Her future plans include attending Canisius College to study biology and pre-med.

She is the daughter of Michelle and William Siegel of the Town of Tonawanda.

Graduation will be at Cardinal O’Hara on Thursday, May 27.

Previous Article

