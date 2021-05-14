HAMBURG — Hilbert College will hold its 60th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. via a virtual ceremony at www.hilbert.edu/commencement.

Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. and chair of the board of trustees, Laurie Boreanaz Carra ’81, will present the President’s Medal to two members of the Hilbert community, Sharon Sisti and Dr. Christopher R. Siuta. The President’s Medal, one of Hilbert College’s highest honors, recognizes faculty, staff and members of board of trustees for extraordinary commitment and service to higher education, and for exemplifying Franciscan values. Sisti has worked at Hilbert since 1995. She is a professor and chair of the Social Science division and has won numerous awards in the field of social work during her tenure at Hilbert. Siuta joined Hilbert in 2019 and serves as director of Counseling, Health and Wellness. This past year, he has served as the co-chair of the college’s health and safety committee during the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Brophy will also present the Hilbert College Medal during the virtual ceremony to Russell Corigliano. The Hilbert College Medal, one of Hilbert College’s highest honors, is presented to those who embody Franciscan values, demonstrate excellence in their profession or career, and excellence in community service. Corigliano, who is president and CEO of Rosina Foods, has been on the Hilbert College board of trustees since 2012. Corigliano’s service on the board will come to an end this month and his dedication and leadership did not go unnoticed as he chaired or served on almost every board committee.

President Brophy will confer master’s degrees, in addition to four- and two-year degrees to graduates in the Class of 2021.

Top student awards that will be presented at Hilbert’s 60th commencement include the Lambert and Margaret Graham Award for a full-time returning adult student who has earned the highest cumulative quality point average, presented to William Allen Graves; the Kimberly Bruch Raczkowski Memorial Alumni Association Award for a graduate who reflects the spirit of Hilbert and its mission, and possesses strong leadership skills and demonstrates loyalty and dedication to others, presented to Rebecca Ann Vermilyea; the Sister Mary Edwina Bogel Award to an outstanding graduate in recognition of their character, intellectual achievement and devoted service to fellow students and the college, presented to Mackenzi Ryan White; the John Kissel Award to an outstanding student in recognition of their character, intellectual progress, organizational ability, and participation in activities and programs, presented to John Brechtel. The Saint Catherine Medal for student achievement is the highest honor given to graduate students at Hilbert College. It will be presented to Courtney Santasero.

In addition to the link to watch the virtual ceremony, visit www.hilbert.edu/commencement for the 2021 Commencement program including a list of all graduates, academic awards, special distinctions and more.