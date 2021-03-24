HAMBURG— Hilbert College announced it has added 14 new members to the college’s 2025 Advisory Council. The council serves in its advisory capacity as the college continues to develop and implement its strategic plan – Hilbert 2025. The Hilbert 2025 Advisory Council, which is comprised of business, not-for-profit, government and community leaders, has 56 members and half of which are Hilbert alumni.

“With the recruitment of this group of 2025 Advisory Council members, the college continues to welcome leaders from throughout Western New York to our Franciscan community,” Hilbert President Dr. Michael Brophy said. “We need their talents and insights as we forge ahead during these challenging times.”

The new members for 2021 are:

Mindy Cervoni – President & CEO, Community Services for Every1

Daniel Chiacchia – Chiacchia and Fleming, LLP

Jeff Conrad – Director of Workforce and Education Services, Catholic Charities

Terry Dunford – U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration & Customs Enforcement

Daniel Dytchkowskyj, MPA ’16 – Deputy Sheriff, Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Ganey – Century 21 Ganey

John Greenan – Undersheriff, Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Keding – Supervisor, Town of Boston

John Kilcoyne Jr. – Director of Sales Operations, Allen-Bailey Tag & Label

Kathleen Maxian, BSW ’82 – Founder and President, Ovarian Cancer Project

Darlene Rousseau ’83 – Chief Operating Officer, Berenson Corporation

David Rust – Executive Director, Say Yes Buffalo

Amy Schmit – Assistant Vice President for Planning & Administration, Office of Research & Economic Development, State University of New York at Buffalo

Lisa Woodring ’94 – Chief Development Officer, FeedMore WNY

The Hilbert 2025 Advisory Council was established in early 2020 with the launch of the college’s strategic plan. The council is empowered to help guide the college in many different ways, including strengthening its current programs, advising on new program development, and connecting Hilbert to the community in new and exciting ways.

The entire list of Hilbert 2025 Advisory Council members can be found at https://www.hilbert.edu/about/office-of-the-president/hilbert-2025-advisory-council.