Russell Salvatore poses with Brothers of Mercy CEO Peter Eimer outside of the new Brothers of Mercy van donated by Mr. Salvatore. The van will be sued for the many seniors living in the Brothers Clarence community.

CLARENCE —Russell J. Salvatore has donated for the fourth time to the mission-based Brothers of Mercy in Clarence. His latest gift: a 2020 Chevrolet Express wheelchair van which will transport residents and patients of region’s largest 5-star senior care campus.

The van, purchased from Joe Basil Chevrolet, will be utilized by all four of Brothers of Mercy’s senior communities. These include two types of independent living facilities, the new Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility and the Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The van is specially-equipped with backup cameras and alarms, as well as a wheelchair lift and step up running boards to enhance accessibility. It can accommodate up to 12 passengers and two wheelchairs, or accommodate five wheelchairs plus two passengers, depending on the need.

“Brothers has been a fine organization for over 100 years and I hope they will enjoy this van that I’ve donated. My sister and uncle have been served by Brothers, and they are the finest people to work with,” Salvatore said.

This donation was the latest in a long line of philanthropic gestures from Salvatore to the Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus over the past few years. Salvatore’s first gift outfitted the Brothers of Mercy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center with televisions. His second major gift assisted with the building of the Russell J. Salvatore Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic at Brothers of Mercy. The clinic, which has been operating since 2018, serves the entire Western New York community with physical, occupational and speech therapy services. Salvatore’s third donation funded the Memory Care wing of Brothers of Mercy’s newly opened Enhanced Assisted Living & Memory Care community, which will meet a major need for specialized care services within the community.

Nancy Gugino, executive director, for the Brothers of Mercy Foundation, said, “We are incredibly grateful to Mr. Salvatore for once again supporting a major need within our care community. Our campus has experienced such rapid growth over the past few years, and with that has come the increased need for this type of transportation. We are thrilled that Russell’s generosity has enabled our mission of care to serve even more people.”

The Brothers of Mercy serves upwards of 1,000 rehab patients and 500 residents annually. This new van will provide daily service for these patients and residents, as well as assist with the transport of hospital patients in need of rehabilitation at Brothers of Mercy.