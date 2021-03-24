Sister Grace Cascia, formerly known as Sister Ann Christine, who served as a nurse and pastoral associate, died March 11, 2021, at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence. She was 93.

The daughter of Christy and Anna (DeMaria) Cascia, Sister Grace was born July 17, 1927, in Buffalo. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1944 and pronounced her final vows in August 1950. She taught primary and middle grades in parish schools in Buffalo, Medina and Dunkirk for eight years.

Lackawanna was Sister’s home for two decades, with ministry at Our Lady of Victory Infant Home and Our Lady of Victory Academy. After receiving a bachelor’s of science degree in Nursing from D’Youville College in 1962, she served as a pediatric nurse and later a head nurse at Our Lady of Victory Hospital until 1974. Sister Susan Williams, who worked with her, recalls her as very compassionate and well-liked, an excellent mentor to new staff.

“Moving just down the street,” she worked with Dr. James Dunn as an office assistant for several years.

Sister began a new area of ministry in 1978 as pastoral associate. She served at St. Francis of Assisi Parish for 20 years. She retired in 1999.

She is survived by her sister Donata “Dinny” Battista, many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered by the Sisters of St. Joseph at a later time.