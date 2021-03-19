Larry Kennedy King (from left), Rev. Vivian Waltz and Rev. Dr. Frederick A. Gelsey Sr. will record presentations for a Zoom event for the SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolenece.

Thanks to Zoom and Facebook, the SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence will celebrate its 13th Annual Event Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m.

“Media Madness: Providing Youth Alternatives to Violence” will focus on ways a community can address a major problem of our time – apparently mindless violence. Rev. Dr. Frederick A. Gelsey Sr., Rev. Vivian Waltz and Larry Kennedy King will record presentations and then engage in a question and answer session.

The Youth Homicide Education and Prevention Media Arts Project will also be presented.

Both study and extensive experience have shown Rev. Gelsey how youth, regardless of race or locale, too often become saturated with homicidal and other destructive messages via the media. “People are being trained to be senseless killers as they listen to homicidal music, watch TV, and play homicidal video games,” he said. Their subconscious gradually absorbs the message, sometimes resulting in mindless destructive acts.

Rev. Waltz, an ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church, has directed the center since shortly after its founding. King, a media artist who produced his own gospel album, serves as the church musician for One in Christ Ministries.

The SSJ Sister Karen Center Klimczak Center for Nonviolence began through the Sisters of St. Joseph and their associates in 2007 in response to the murder of Sister Karen. Under the leadership of Rev. Waltz and its board, it offers a variety of ways to help create a more peaceful world. Alternatives to Violence Project workshops are held at schools and correctional institutions as well as with other interested groups. Since 2013, the center has worked with the Buffalo Peacemakers Gang Intervention and Outreach Program. Children have opportunities to participate in peacemaking projects and have fun through the annual summer Camp Peaceprints™.

Free-will donations will be accepted for the program.

Go to sisterkarencenter.org for Zoom information or the Sister Karen Center Facebook page. For more information call 716-893-0808 or email vivian@sisterkarecenter.org.