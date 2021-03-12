In a consensus decision by the Boards and the Canonical Administrators of both Our Lady of Black Rock School and Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, the two regional Catholic schools will unify their student bodies and programs in order to strengthen and ensure the sustainability of Catholic education for the nearly 300 students and their families served by these schools. The new structure involves utilizing the Catholic Academy campus located on Delaware Avenue in West Buffalo. Parents will have the option of enrolling their children at Catholic Academy for the new school year that begins next September.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher commended the decision of the boards to unify in order to ensure a strong future for Catholic education in service to the students and families of these schools stating: “We have no more urgent priority than to strengthen Catholic education across our Diocese and ensuring that we are able to provide our young people with every advantage that they require in their formative years. Our legacy of providing quality education and serving the needs of children and families regardless of background or economic status reflects our core mission and is central to our efforts to bring about renewal and reassert the potential of our Catholic faith to accomplish so much good throughout our region.”

“I applaud the forward-looking decision by the boards of these two Catholic school communities which will ensure that the children and families of West Buffalo have access to the richness of Catholic education for years to come,” said Interim Catholic Schools Superintendent Joan Thomas. “These dedicated board members and parents recognize that we are stronger together and ultimately, our children are the beneficiaries.”

Our Lady of Black Rock School was established following a unification process in 1983 which brought together seven Catholic schools with the aim of serving mostly immigrant families in West Buffalo. Founded in 1989, Catholic Academy of West Buffalo is located in Buffalo’s West-side historic district, and serves a diverse neighborhood population by providing quality education programs for Pre-K through 8th grade.