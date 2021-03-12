LOADING

St. Francis High School announces new principal

wnycatholic March 12, 2021
Brother Michael Duffy, OFM Conv.

ATHOL SPRINGS — Father Michael Sajda, president of St. Francis High School announced that Brother Michael Duffy, OFM, Conv., DNP, will be the next principal of St. Francis High School.  Brother Michael will begin his position at St. Francis on July 1. The appointment was approved by the board of trustees, which constitutes the Corporate Board of St. Francis High School and has the authority to confirm the appointment.

Brother Michael currently serves as associate professor and associate dean at the School of Nursing, Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

“I believe that Brother Michael’s vast experience will be a tremendous asset to St. Francis High School,” said Father Sajda. “He holds a number of degrees and has experience in both secondary and higher education. We are looking forward to having him join our family at St. Francis High School.”

Brother Michael will fill the position that is being vacated by current principal, Thomas Braunscheidel, who is stepping down at the end of the current school year to pursue other interests.

