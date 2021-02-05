LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Education

Bishop celebrates Catholic Schools Week with Mass in Swormville

Patrick J. Buechi February 5, 2021
Share

Bishop Michael Fisher took a drive to the hive to celebrate Mass at St. Mary School in Swormville. The Feb. 5 visit, which helped cap off Catholic Schools Week, was the recently-installed bishop’s first school Mass in the Diocese of Buffalo.

During Mass, Bishop Fisher gave a homily that included a vocation talk as he asked the students questions such as, Do you know what God the Father wanted Jesus to do, What ways did Jesus help people, and Who does Jesus pray for?

“Each one of us is called to spread the good news about God’s kingdom because we’re all a part of God’s family,” the bishop told the students of St. Mary’s and the students of Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo that watched via a livestream.   

He later toured the school, visiting classrooms where the students had a chance to ask the bishop questions. They learned the bishop’s favorite food – pizza and wings; his favorite color – green; and hobbies – reading and playing guitar.

 Father Bryan Zielenieski, pastor of St. Mary’s, thanked the bishop for taking the time to visit and celebrate Mass during this special time of the school year.

“(Catholic Schools Week) has been awesome. It’s a great celebration of our Catholic values and why we celebrate education and able to bring Jesus into the classroom. It’s a great experience.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Reply

Welcome Bishop Mike

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020