National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.

This year’s week runs Jan. 31- Feb. 6 with the theme of “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

“The Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo are Christ-centered learning communities which nurture academic excellence, Christian character, and service to others. Our mission is to educate all individuals regardless of personal faith, ethnic background or race, respecting and embracing the diversity of students to help them reach their full potential in an atmosphere rooted in Catholic tradition and values,” said Joan Thomas, interim director of Catholic Schools, Diocese of Buffalo.

Each day of Catholic Schools Week carries its own theme. Sunday is for Celebrating your Parish. Monday is for Celebrating your Community. Tuesday is for Celebrating your Students. Wednesday is for Celebrating the Nation. Thursday is for Celebrating Vocations. Friday is for Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Saturday is for Celebrating Families.

The CSW logo emphasizes that the Catholic school, like the Catholic Church, is not a building or an institution, but it is the people. As the people of God, we work together to bring the Kingdom of God to Earth and raise up the next generation to do the same. The image of teachers and students forming the foundation of the school shows that they are active people of faith who serve others and God. May we all strive to live in active service of Jesus and his mission as we nationally join together during Catholic Schools Week and always.

Visit www.wnycatholicschools.org/ to learn more about Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo.