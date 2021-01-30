All vicars forane who were serving at the time of Bishop Fisher’s installation have been reappointed by Bishop Fisher for a term of one year, effective Jan. 18. The only exception is Father Gregory J. Dobson, who will replace Father Bryan J. Zielenieski as vicar forane of the Southeast Buffalo Vicariate.

Msgr. Salvatore Manganello’s appointment as judicial vicar has been confirmed. His term is scheduled to expire on Oct. 19, 2023, with the possibility of being extended.

Father Bernard Nowak has been appointed pastor of St. Teresa of Avila Parish in Akron effective Feb. 15. He had previously been serving at Our Lady of the Lake in Barker and Lyndonville, and Holy Trinity in Medina and Middleport.

Father Stephen Soares, MSFS, will take over as the temporary parish administrator of Our Lady of the Lake and Holy Trinity parishes. He has been serving those parishes as parochial vicar.

Father Christopher Onuoha, from the Diocese of Omaha, will be serving as chaplain at Veterans Hospital in Buffalo. He received faculties on Dec. 30, 2020. He is residing at St. Rose of Lima rectory in Buffalo.

Faculties have also been given to Father Dennis Baker, SJ, effective Jan. 13 and lasting until mid-July 2021. He will reside at the Jesuit Residence at Canisius College and will minister at Canisius High School.

Venatius Agbasiere will no longer have diaconal faculties in the Diocese of Buffalo as of Jan. 31.