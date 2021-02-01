Parents walk to halls of Nativity of Our Lord School during the Orchard Park elementary school’s open house. The Jan. 31 event welcomed families interested in providing their children with a strong Catholic education. Photos courtesy of Nativity of Our Lord School.

Nativity of Our Lord School in Orchard Park kicked off Catholic Schools Week by welcoming 25 families during its Jan. 31 open house. Most were came to look at the pre-school and kindergarten programs, but some older students considering a transfer to Nativity stopped by as well.

All of the teachers were present to talk to the families. Parents who enrolled their children last fall who are happy with the school, decided to come and do tours with the prospective families.

Catholic Schools Week will continue with the kids playing bingo for prizes, and coming to class dressed with a different theme each day, such as their favorite sports team or patriotic for Red, White and Blue Day.

Nativity of Our Lord School Principal Chris Gardon and our secretary Isabelle Carpenter chat about their plans for Catholic Schools Week at the Orchard Park school’s open house.

“Nativity offers a wide array of learning opportunities for our students,” said Melissa Potzler, director of School Advancement. “We have an excellent music program with chorus, band and orchestra. We have a wonderful art program, Spanish and technology classes. Our sports program, outside of Covid, is exceptional.”