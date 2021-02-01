LOADING

Type to search

Education

Catholic Schools welcome parents to CSW

Patrick J. Buechi February 1, 2021
Share

Parents walk to halls of Nativity of Our Lord School during the Orchard Park elementary school’s open house. The Jan. 31 event welcomed families interested in providing their children with a strong Catholic education. Photos courtesy of Nativity of Our Lord School.

Nativity of Our Lord School in Orchard Park kicked off Catholic Schools Week by welcoming 25 families during its Jan. 31 open house. Most were came to look at the pre-school and kindergarten programs, but some older students considering a transfer to Nativity stopped by as well. 

All of the teachers were present to talk to the families. Parents who enrolled their children last fall who are happy with the school, decided to come and do tours with the prospective families.

Catholic Schools Week will continue with the kids playing bingo for prizes, and coming to class dressed with a different theme each day, such as their favorite sports team or patriotic for Red, White and Blue Day.

Nativity of Our Lord School Principal Chris Gardon and our secretary Isabelle Carpenter chat about their plans for Catholic Schools Week at the Orchard Park school’s open house.

“Nativity offers a wide array of learning opportunities for our students,” said Melissa Potzler, director of School Advancement. “We have an excellent music program with chorus, band and orchestra. We have a wonderful art program, Spanish and technology classes. Our sports program, outside of Covid, is exceptional.” 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Catholic Schools Week kicks off January 31
Patrick J. Buechi January 31, 2021
Welcome Bishop Mike

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Catholic Schools Week kicks off January 31
@Western New York Catholic 2020