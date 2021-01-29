Sister Mary Carmeline Ryan died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021, in the 85th year of life and the 66th year of religious life.

Mary Ann Ryan was born on May 1, 1935, in Detroit, to John and Helen (Suszylo) Ryan. On Aug. 15, 1953, she entered the convent as a postulant and professed her final vows on July 19, 1958.

Sister Carmeline received a master’s degree in Education from Marygrove College in Detroit, and later an A.AP.S in Registered Nursing from Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Michigan.

For 33 years, Sister Carmeline ministered in the field of education as a teacher and/or school administrator. She served at Most Precious Blood, Angola; St Joseph, North Tonawanda; St. Michael, Lynn, Massachusetts; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Silver Creek; St. Hyacinth, Auburn; St. Stanislaus/Fr. Kolbe, Baltimore; St. Barnabas, Depew; and St. Francis, Bessemer, Alabama.

Later in life, Sister Carmeline felt a call to serve God’s people in a different way, as a healer. After her training, she served for 10 years as a registered nurse in Livonia at Marycrest Manor and Immaculate Conception Convent in Hamburg. Upon “retirement,” Sister Carmeline served as coordinator of Host Ministry, distributing communion hosts to local parishes.

In reflecting on her life, Sister Carmeline wrote, “I really do see how God has guided me in the turn of events, as they occurred in various facets of my life as teacher, principal, registered nurse, director of assisted living, driver for the sick sisters, and now assistant host ministry coordinator. All have been rewarding endeavors that have taught me much. Through them I have grown. I only hope I have helped to make a difference for the good, no matter how small, wherever I have worked, and in whose lives I have somehow touched or been a part of.”

Funeral services will be arrangemed by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home and held privately. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.