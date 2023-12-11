Sister Marie Stachowiak died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2023, at St. Francis Park in the 82nd year of life and the 62nd year of religious life.

Mary Anne Stachowiak was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Buffalo to John and Rose (Lemka) Stachowiak. On Aug. 2,1959, she entered the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph as a postulant and professed her final vows on Aug. 2, 1964. She came to know the sisters through her aunt, Sister Mary Angelis, also a member of the congregation.

Sister Marie received a master of arts degree from St. Bonaventure University, and a master’s in Education Administration from Canisius College in Buffalo. She ministered for over 30 years in the field of education as teacher and principal beginning as an elementary teacher at Most Precious Blood School in Angola, and at St. Mary’s School and Our Lady Queen of Angels School in Detroit. Sister Marie then gave over 20 years of dedicated service as teacher and principal at Immaculata Academy in Hamburg, where she empowered the young women to be faith-filled and strong contributors to society. From 1992 to 2006, Sister Marie served her congregation in various capacities including as general secretary and as general councilor on the FSSJ Leadership Team. She then had a pivotal role in translating some of the congregation’s early documents from Polish to English for their archives. Sister Marie joined her sisters in the care community in the ministry of prayer and presence in 2015.

Sister Marie was the recipient of several awards and acknowledgments throughout her career including the 1996 Mater Christi Award (Immaculata Academy) and inaugural board member of the Southtown Teachers’ Center.

Sister Marie will be remembered for her gentle and caring spirit and her generosity to be of assistance to her sisters in community and others, much like the Blessed Mother to whom she was devoted. She enjoyed music, dancing and reading and crocheting. Sister Marie, a history buff, enjoyed watching the news and drawing parallels with earlier periods in our history. She was especially fond of being with children who were drawn to her kindness. On the lighter side, for Sister Marie, a day with chocolate, coffee and a good Bills game was a good day.

Wake services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3-8 p.m. at St. Francis Park, 5229 South Park Ave., Hamburg, where a Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be offered in the chapel on Thursday, Dec, 14 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Cheektowaga.