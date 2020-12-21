Second grader Daniel Mayfield of St. John the Baptist School in Kenmore has put a recent lesson on ‘stewardship’ into action with a ‘Coats for Kids’ drive. “In November, my teacher, Miss (Madison) Coburn taught us that stewardship is caring for the gifts that God has given us,” explains Mayfield. “And since people are the greatest gifts and we live in Buffalo where winters get really cold, I wanted to start a warm clothing drive for those in need.”

Principal Jenny Bainbridge enthusiastically gave Mayfield the green light for the drive. “We had collection bins at each door to collect nice coats, hats, mittens, scarves, and even boots” says Mayfield. Due to strict COVID precautions, families dropped donations each morning into large bins that were situated at the entrances to the school. His mom and school staff collected the items daily. With the help of the school community, Mayfield collected more than a dozen large bags of coats and winter items. Donations will be sent to Ken-Ton’s Colvin Cleaners where they will be dry-cleaned and prepared for distribution.

Mayfield was grateful for the opportunity to covert the abstract concept of ‘stewardship’ into a real-life, meaningful purpose. “I want to thank everyone for their donations. We’re really helping out a lot of people!”