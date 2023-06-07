Summer is almost here. Along with biking, swimming and sleeping under the stars, here are some fun and educational summer camps being held at area Catholic schools.

Elementary Schools:

Notre Dame Academy Summer Camps in June, July and August

Programs for boys and girls of all ages. Notre Dame Academy offers Underwater Adventures, Out of this World Week, Sports with the Moores, Olympics!, Color Collisions, A Stitch in Time, Sensational Science, Under the Sea, Disney Camp, Exploring Buffalo, Notre Dame Gone Wild in Preschool, Middle School Sports Camp, Explore Your Creativity; BuffaLOVE Adventures!; Camping & Nature; Imagination to Hogwarts; Down on the Farm; Zootopia!, Beach Vacation, Ocean Animals, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Theatre Camp!, Let’s Go Camping!, and Broadway Junior.

https://www.notredamebuffalo.org/Summer-Camps

St. Amelia School in July

St. Amelia campus is ready to provide an amazing fun camp experience.

https://www.stameliaschool.org/summercamp

St. Andrew’s Country Day School in July and August

Programs for boys and girls entering grades Pre-K 3 – eighth.

https://www.standrewscds.net/

St. Mary’s Elementary School Summer Care in June, July and August

Programs for boys and girls entering grades Pre-K – eighth. St. Mary’s in Lancaster offers the following camps: Art, Science, Technology, Creative Movement, Fine Motor Skills, Group Time, Center Free Play, Outdoor Play Time.

www.smeschool.com

Other Camps:

Camp Turner in July and August

Traditional Track: (Ages 8-13) Pick your own activities, choose your own clubs, plan your own day. Pick your favorite activities to hone your skills, or challenge yourself to try something different and discover talents you did not know you had.

Pathfinder Track: (Ages 14-15) Pathfinders partake of the session themes that are offered each week in the regular sessions, sometimes helping to implement them. Participants enjoy more freedom (ability to change activities in the middle of a period), later wake up and bedtimes, more campfires and some special evening activities separate from the younger campers.

Explorers: (Ages 14-15): This is a 13-day high adventure session including: Three Night Backpacking Trip; Training in outdoor living skills and low impact camping; Trip to Sky High Adventure Park (additional fee). This session also includes special evening programs, more campfires and later curfew.

Counselor in Training: (Age 17 or 16 with two years as a CT camper) This is intended for young folks who want to begin working at Camp Turner. Participants must be 16 years of age before the summer begins, have working papers and complete a staff application. This internship has several components, including outdoor education, leadership training, service, journaling, spiritual reflection, team building, photography and staff training.

https://www.campturner.com/sessions

LE3 Camp Cranium Summer Camp (various LE3 Academies, Christ the King, Nativity of Mary, St. Joseph in Batavia) from June – August

Programs for boys and girls preschool 3 – eighth grade. Our big theme this summer is “Friends.” Each week we follow a different theme to create lessons for children to enjoy. This year our weekly theme is based on an episode title from the popular ’90s sitcom that will allow us to explore art, athletics, science and more.

https://www.le3inc.org/campcranium

High School locations for elementary students:

Summerspace Camps (Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart) in June and July

For girls entering grades 5-8. Camp descriptions and the registration link will be available by April 1.

https://www.sacredheartacademy.org/apps/pages/summerspace

BEST.SUMMER.EVER (Canisius High School) in July and August

Higher Achievement Program: This unique four-week program for rising seventh grade boys provides a blend of enriching academics, athletics and fun each day.

Outdoor Adventure: Rising sixth and seventh grade boys spend time in the great outdoors participating in a wide variety of exciting activities, including the ropes course at Sky High Adventure Park in Ellicottville, climbing at Central Rock Gym, kayaking along the Buffalo River, and other fun, memorable adventures.

Robotics: At the Robotics Workshop, rising sixth and seventh grade boys delve into concepts of robotics, engineering and programming, building robots using the Lego Mindstorm platform. Participants work in teams and experiment with building plans with the goal of competing against other participants at the conclusion of the program.

Video Game Design: The Video Game Design & Animation Workshop for rising sixth and seventh grade boys is an introduction to video game design, art, animation and programming. Participants learn and use basic computer programming and art skills to design, build, demonstrate and play simple video games. You’ll get to work in Stencyl, and will learn basic gameplay design, computer programming, and use computer applications to create game graphics, interface art, and simple animation.

https://www.canisiushigh.org/admission/bestsummerever

Cardinal O’Hara High School July and August

Programs for boys and girls ages 7-18 offer a variety of activities for the summer of 2023. Camps include both full and half day options, academic and sports as well as theater and arts.

www.cardinalohara.com

Chesterton Academy August

Walk by Faith Retreat: Campers participate in our popular, fun, fast-paced activities like kickball, water games, and a drama production, adoration, praise & worship, Mass and confession.

Brain Boot Camp: Campers participate in 10 hours of grade appropriate math and writing prep to kick students into gear for back to school success. All classes taught by Chesterton instructors.

www.chestertonacademy.org

Camp Mercy (Mount Mercy Academy High School) August 1-5

Programs for girls entering third through eighth grade. Camp Mercy is a weeklong summer camp with a ton of activities, arts and crafts and sports. Each day is filled with adventure and creativity.

https://www.mtmercy.org/campmercy

Mount St. Mary Summer Sessions in July and August

Programs for girls entering fifth through eighth grade. Join us for a great summer of fun in a safe way at our athletics and creative camps. Learn more about all our summer camp offerings, and register today. New this summer: Flag Football, Crew and Photography camps.

https://www.msmacademy.org/admissions/admissions-events/summer-camps

Nardin Academy Summer Camps in June and July

Programs for boys and girls of all ages. Nardin Academy offers the following camps: Montessori Camp, A Summer of Expression and Exploration, Gator Days Adventure Camp, Fun Fundamentals.

Sports Camps include girls field hockey, girls basketball, cross country/track, multi-sport summer camp, NFL flag football camp, squash camps.

https://www.nardin.org/admissions/summercamp2023

St. Francis High School June, July, August

Summer Exploration: For boys in grades 5-8 in the fall of 2023. Camp will have eSports and one other option of filmmaking, Outdoor Adventure or STEM/robotics depending on the week. Runs in July.

Summer Sports Camps: Hockey clinic, baseball camp, lacrosse camp, volleyball camp, soccer clinic, basketball camp, football camp.

https://www.stfrancishigh.org/

St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute June, July and August

Collegiate Summer: Collegiate Summer provides a fun four weeks of engaging academics, sports, arts, field trips and more in preparation for high school. Boys entering eighth grade in fall of 2023 are invited to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a Marauder.

Sports Camp: Choose from baseball, basketball, eSports, football, hockey, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, summer running club, track & field, volleyball and wrestling.

Innovation Camp: Discover. Explore. Create. Students will spend a week exploring different technologies inside St. Joe’s Innovation Center. Innovation Camp is offered for boys entering seventh and eighth grade in fall of 2023.

Outdoorsman Camp: Join the St. Joe’s Outdoorsmen for a week of hiking and exploring. Campers will meet at St. Joe’s each morning and then will be transported to a different hiking location throughout the Buffalo-Niagara region each day. Outdoorsman Camp is offered for boys entering seventh and eighth grade in the fall of 2023.

Jazz Lab Band Camp: The SJCI Summer Jazz Lab Camp is available to boys entering seventh – ninth grade in fall 2023 who have two or more years of experience on: alto, tenor, bari sax; trumpet; trombone; piano;

guitar; bass; drums

https://www.sjci.com/apps/pages/sportscamps

Colleges:

Hilbert College July

Digital Media Film & Journalism Summer Camp: Spend your summer at Hilbert College with hands-on journalism and film camps. Make professional connections in the field and collaborate on a portfolio building project.

Various sports camps including basketball, football, baseball, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball

https://discover.hilbert.edu/summer-camps/