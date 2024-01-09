Sister Elaine Bane, OSF, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.

She was born Helen Catherine Mary Bane on April 5, 1924, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Michael and Helen Killilea Bane.

Sister Elaine attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Cambridge. She attended Emmanuel College in Boston before entering the congregation and continued her studies at St. Elizabeth Teacher’s College at St. Bonaventure and graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy with a minor in English and later a master of arts degree in sacred science.

Sister Elaine entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Sept. 8, 1947; was received into the congregation on Aug. 15, 1948; and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1955. For 75 years she faithfully lived her vows to the congregation and the people of God.

Her ministry to the congregation began in the field of education to students in New Jersey, Florida and New York. In 1958, Sister Elaine began a “cloistered community” for the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and until 1972 when the name was changed to “Ritiro,” Sister Elaine worked with Thomas Merton while researching the idea of the Ritiro and made many retreats with Thomas Merton into the future.

She ministered as Area II coordinator, in the Bronx, and shortly after began her mission in retreat work, spiritual direction, pastoral care and team ministry, serving as a spiritual director of the Franciscan Center in Tampa, Florida.; at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida; St. Patrick’s Parish in Hartford, Connecticut.; and St. Francis Parish in Long Beach Island in New Jersey.

Upon retiring in 2001, Sister Elaine spent time in West Medford and West Roxbury, Massachusetts, and Christ the King Parish in Snyder before being offered a warm welcome home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in 2015.

She is survived by many special nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sister Elaine is predeceased by her parents; brothers, John, Robert and Thomas Bane; sisters, Marie Bane Leonard and Rita Curtis; first cousins, Sr. M. Sebastian, Sr. M. Leo and Sr. M. Martina, all Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

A funeral Mass was celebrated in the chapel at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. Burial followed in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.