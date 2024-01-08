Father Joachim Anthony Giermek, OFM Conv., 80, a Franciscan Friar of Our Lady of the Angels Province, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Ellicott City, Maryland. Born in Buffalo, on Apr. 2, 1943, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kowalczyk) Giermek.

He was predeceased by his sister, Anne Holmes, and brother Stanley.

After graduating from Bishop Ryan High School in Buffalo, he entered the Novitiate of the Conventual Franciscans in Ellicott City, professing simple vows on Aug. 15, 1961. Amidst completion of a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy at St. Hyacinth College in Granby, Massachusetts, he professed solemn vows on Aug. 15, 1964. After finishing a teaching year at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore, he went to Rome, where he studied at the Pontifical Academy of St. Bonaventure. He was ordained in the Basilica of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 23, 1969.

From 1970-76, Father Giermek served as professor of Philosophy and then associate director of Clerics at St. Hyacinth Seminary, Granby. He earned his master’s in Franciscan Spirituality from St. Bonaventure University, a degree he used both as an instructor at St. Bonaventure and for a successful Franciscan retreat ministry.

In 1982, he was elected secretary and regent of Studies of the then St. Anthony of Padua Province. In 1983, he was elected the assistant general of the Conventual Franciscan Order, representing the friars from the English-speaking jurisdictions. He served in that capacity until 1995 when he was elected vicar general. In 2001, Father Giermek was elected the 118th successor of St. Francis of Assisi, becoming the third friar from the United States to serve as minister general of the order.

Returning home from Rome in 2007, Father Giermek moved to Ellicott City where he was assigned until his death.

A Franciscan wake service will take place Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., at the Shrine of Saint Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City, Maryland.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 a.m., at Shrine of St. Anthony.