Father Ivan R. Trujillo, known for his work in migrant ministry, passed away Nov. 24, 2023. The recently retired priest had served 38 years in the Diocese of Buffalo.

Father Ivan Trujillo

He was born in Oruro, Bolivia, on Dec. 12, 1951, to Ignacio and Angelica Trujillo. After elementary school in his hometown, he attended Marian Central High School in Woodstock, Illinois. He returned to Bolivia for college, earning a master’s degree and licencia in Philosophy in Cochabama, Bolivia.

He attended Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, earning a master’s in divinity in 1984.

Bishop Edward D. Head ordained Father Trujillo on March 15, 1985, at St. John Parish in Jamestown.

He served as parochial vicar of St. John Parish in Jamestown, where he led Spanish ministry. He also served as parochial vicar of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Buffalo, and later at St. Mary Parish in Batavia. In 2008, was named parochial vicar of Resurrection Parish in Batavia, the product of a merger of St. Mary and St. Joseph parishes. In July of that year, he was appointed pastor of Resurrection.

He also served as part time chaplain of Attica Correctional Facility beginning in 1989, and chaplain of the Erie County Holding Center 1988-1989.

In 1990, he was named chaplain of the Genesee County Nursing Home, and the VA Medical Center, and then to New York State Nursing Facility at Batavia in 1995.

He retired in 2023.

Father Trujillo is well known for his work with Hispanic migrant community in Genesee, Orleans, Niagara and Monroe Counties.

Father Trujillo will lie in repose at St. Mary worship site of Resurrection Parish (18 Ellicott St., Batavia), on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Father Trujillo will lie in repose from 10 a.m. at the St. Mary site, with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will serve as main celebrant.