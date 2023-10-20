ST. BONAVENTURE — Explore St. Bonaventure University’s graduate degree options in the health professions during the upcoming Graduate School Fair hosted by the Dennis R. DePerro School of Health Professions.

The fair will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in the multipurpose room of Francis Hall on the east end of campus. The fair is open to the public and advance registration is encouraged at admissions.sbu.edu/register/GRHP.

Attendees will be able to learn more about each of the school’s graduate programs by speaking individually to faculty and students in the programs, as well as by attending presentations where program directors highlight curriculum and career options for their programs.

“We have excellent graduate school opportunities right on our own campus, in our own community, in health fields that are in high demand. We would love to have you join us to learn more about what graduate school has to offer to expand your knowledge, your skills and your career choices,” said Dr. Claire E. Watson, interim dean of the DePerro School of Health Professions.

Information will also be available about early acceptance programs, graduate assistantships, program costs, upcoming graduate housing on the SBU campus, and options to have graduate school loans reimbursed. Student-led tours of Francis Hall, where classroom and lab spaces underwent $18 million in renovations in 2020-21, will be available.

The DePerro School of Health Professions offers the following graduate degrees:

· MS in Physician Assistant Studies, a 28-month professional degree program that prepares students for certification and a rewarding career as a PA.

· MSOT (Occupational Therapy), a 23-month professional degree program that prepares students academically and professionally for responsibilities and services as an occupational therapist.

· Master of Public Health (MPH), a 42-hour program that prepares students with a bachelor of science degree for rewarding careers as leaders in the public health sector.

· Master’s Entry to Practice (MEP), a 71-credit program that prepares a student with a bachelor of science degree to become a registered nurse.For more information about these graduate programs, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/981edc6a/VyZO9DVT2Uq6ODS4_KjQLQ?u=http://www.sbu.edu/HealthProfessions or email cwatson@sbu.edu.