ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University is offering a corporate partnerships program, including a 15 percent tuition discount for seven online master’s degree programs.

An organization’s participating employees will receive academic and professional development support as they pursue their graduate degree.

“We want to play a more active role in supporting the education and retention of top talent by helping employees achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Dr. Michael Hoffman, dean of Graduate Studies, associate provost and chief information officer at SBU.

“To help facilitate the success of employees as they balance professional, academic and personal demands, each student will receive a success coach, faculty adviser, access to online library services and the option of writing and professional development support services,” Hoffman said.

The program extends not only to employees at corporate partners, but also to their spouses, Hoffman said. The programs don’t have a residency requirement or an application fee. Organizations can request their employees to be grouped in the same program.

The fully online, asynchronous programs the 15 percent discount can be applied to are:

“Our faculty have extensive backgrounds in both academic and professional roles that help ensure students can immediately apply both scholarly and practical knowledge in their work settings,” Hoffman said.

St. Bonaventure’s graduate programs meet the extensive quality standards of their respective accrediting bodies.

The School of Business is accredited by the Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business, a prestigious designation shared by only 5 percent of the world’s business schools. The Jandoli School of Communication is one of just 19 private university journalism and mass communication programs in the nation accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.