LOADING

Type to search

Education

St. Bonaventure offering corporate partnerships for seven online master’s degree programs

wnycatholic January 26, 2022
Share

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University is offering a corporate partnerships program, including a 15 percent tuition discount for seven online master’s degree programs. 

An organization’s participating employees will receive academic and professional development support as they pursue their graduate degree.

“We want to play a more active role in supporting the education and retention of top talent by helping employees achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Dr. Michael Hoffman, dean of Graduate Studies, associate provost and chief information officer at SBU. 

“To help facilitate the success of employees as they balance professional, academic and personal demands, each student will receive a success coach, faculty adviser, access to online library services and the option of writing and professional development support services,” Hoffman said.

The program extends not only to employees at corporate partners, but also to their spouses, Hoffman said. The programs don’t have a residency requirement or an application fee. Organizations can request their employees to be grouped in the same program.

The fully online, asynchronous programs the 15 percent discount can be applied to are:

“Our faculty have extensive backgrounds in both academic and professional roles that help ensure students can immediately apply both scholarly and practical knowledge in their work settings,” Hoffman said.

St. Bonaventure’s graduate programs meet the extensive quality standards of their respective accrediting bodies.

The School of Business is accredited by the Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business, a prestigious designation shared by only 5 percent of the world’s business schools. The Jandoli School of Communication is one of just 19 private university journalism and mass communication programs in the nation accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Dr. René Hauser named interim dean of St. Bonaventure’s School of Education
wnycatholic January 20, 2022
U.S. News places Canisius in top tier on ‘best colleges’ ranking
wnycatholic September 17, 2021
John J. Hurley announces retirement as president of Canisius College
wnycatholic July 9, 2021
Niagara University announces $11.5 million in upgrades for Kiernan Center
wnycatholic June 23, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Dr. René Hauser named interim dean of St. Bonaventure’s School of Education
U.S. News places Canisius in top tier on ‘best colleges’ ranking
John J. Hurley announces retirement as president of Canisius College
Niagara University announces $11.5 million in upgrades for Kiernan Center
@Western New York Catholic 2020