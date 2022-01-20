ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. René Hauser has been named interim dean of the School of Education at St. Bonaventure University.

Dr. Rene Hauser

Hauser replaces Dr. Latoya Pierce, who had been named interim dean in June after the retirement of Dr. Lisa Buenaventura. Pierce left to become the dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer at Centenary College in Louisiana.

Hauser has taught in the School of Education since 2004, serving as director of the Differentiated Instruction program from 2009 to 2019 and the Inclusive Special Education programs since 2019. She’s also taught extensively in the undergraduate Elementary Education program.

“I’m grateful to have someone of Dr. Hauser’s wide range of experience who was willing to step into this role as we continue a search for a permanent dean,” said Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “I know René has the support and respect of not only myself, but her colleagues in the School of Education who nominated her to take the reins.”

Outside of the classroom, Hauser has served in a number of roles at St. Bonaventure, most recently as chair of the Faculty Senate since 2020. (By rule, an interim chair will be sought because a dean is ineligible to serve in that role.)

“I am honored to be selected by the faculty of the School of Education to serve in this capacity,” Hauser said. “I look forward to the challenges this new role presents and am thankful for such supportive and dynamic faculty, staff and students as we lead the school forward through whatever comes our way.”

She has been the assessment and accreditation coordinator for the School of Education since 2011 and co-director of SBU’s Center for Attention, Learning and Memory since 2020; and she chaired SBU’s graduate council from 2016-2019.

Hauser has served on more than two dozen committees during her time at St. Bonaventure, including University Planning Commission, Graduate Excellence Task Force, Middle States Steering, Student Affairs, Grievance, Disability Awareness, Covid Academic Contingency, Honors Council, Handbook, Women’s History Month, Technology, Institutional Review Board and Academic Program Evaluation.

She’s been honored at St. Bonaventure with the Professional Excellence in University Service and Leo E. Keenan Jr. Faculty Appreciation awards.

Hauser earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Buffalo State and doctorate in Special Education from the University at Buffalo.