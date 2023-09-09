LOADING

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine to hold full day of adoration Oct. 6

wnycatholic September 9, 2023
BOWMANSVILLE — Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine invites everyone to a full day of adoration and a Holy Hour of Reparation on First Friday, Oct. 6. “Make reparation for the ingratitude of men. Spend an hour in prayer to appease Divine justice, to implore mercy for sinners, to honor Me, to console Me, for My bitter suffering” – The Sacred Heart of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary. 

Mass will begin at 8 a.m., followed by adoration until 7 p.m. in the church. At 7 p.m., the Holy Hour of Reparation will begin. Participants are reminded to bring their rosary for prayers. 

Sacred Heart will continue to host a special outdoor Mass for the diocese in their grotto specifically dedicated to the message of Our Lady of Fatima, followed by a procession with the rosary and statue of Our Lady on the 13th of every month from May to October. The next Mass will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

