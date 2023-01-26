LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Eucharistic adoration lesson leads to art project at St. Mary’s

wnycatholic January 26, 2023
Share

Students at St. Mary School in Swormville have been learning about the importance of eucharistic adoration, where the faithful pray to Jesus Christ, who is present in the Eucharist. The Eucharist, also referred to as the Blessed Sacrament, is visible in a monstrance.

In Katie Bishop’s Religion classes, the students rehearsed some simple prayers for adoration, practiced the proper way to genuflect, and created some artistic depictions of a monstrance. (Photos courtesy of St. Mary School)

Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020