Students at St. Mary School in Swormville have been learning about the importance of eucharistic adoration, where the faithful pray to Jesus Christ, who is present in the Eucharist. The Eucharist, also referred to as the Blessed Sacrament, is visible in a monstrance.

In Katie Bishop’s Religion classes, the students rehearsed some simple prayers for adoration, practiced the proper way to genuflect, and created some artistic depictions of a monstrance. (Photos courtesy of St. Mary School)