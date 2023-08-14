LOADING

Type to search

Features Obituaries

Deacon David C. Rotterman 1963-2023

wnycatholic August 14, 2023
Share

Deacon David C. Rotterman died unexpectedly on Aug. 9, 2023, at the age of 59. The Lancaster resident had been serving at Our Lady of Pompeii Parish for the past 10 years. He is remembered as a gentle person with a positive attitude and smile.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dawn M. (Wooten), daughters Sister Catherine Marie-Elizabeth and Madeline, a sister Mary Beth (Jeffrey) Chadwell, and nieces and nephews.

He was born Oct. 4, 1963, to David E. and Barbara Rotterman, in Ohio. He was ordained to the permanent diaconate on June 15, 2013, by Bishop Richard J. Malone.

He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at his parish. He also served on the Holy Name Society, Home School Association, parish council, middle school youth group, and children’s Liturgy of the Word.He had a ministry of charity to Elderwood Nursing Facility.

He has also ministered with St. Elizabeth’s of Lancaster, Benedict House, and Our Lady of Pompeii’s GriefShare bereavement group.

Deacon Rotterman spent 23 years working at WNED-TV in Buffalo, and had just begun a new position as president and CEO of PBS Western Reserve in Ohio.

“We are stunned,” said retiring president and CEO Trina Cutter in a statement. “Dave had quickly integrated himself into the PBS Western Reserve family with his kindness and sincerity, and we have lost a future of infinite possibilities with him at the helm. We are saddened by the loss.”

The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 3-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave, Lancaster. The Deacon Community will gather at 7 p.m. for prayers. A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Bishop Michael W. Fisher presiding. Mass will be livestreamed via the parish website. www.olpparish.com. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020