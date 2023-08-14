Deacon David C. Rotterman died unexpectedly on Aug. 9, 2023, at the age of 59. The Lancaster resident had been serving at Our Lady of Pompeii Parish for the past 10 years. He is remembered as a gentle person with a positive attitude and smile.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dawn M. (Wooten), daughters Sister Catherine Marie-Elizabeth and Madeline, a sister Mary Beth (Jeffrey) Chadwell, and nieces and nephews.

He was born Oct. 4, 1963, to David E. and Barbara Rotterman, in Ohio. He was ordained to the permanent diaconate on June 15, 2013, by Bishop Richard J. Malone.

He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at his parish. He also served on the Holy Name Society, Home School Association, parish council, middle school youth group, and children’s Liturgy of the Word.He had a ministry of charity to Elderwood Nursing Facility.

He has also ministered with St. Elizabeth’s of Lancaster, Benedict House, and Our Lady of Pompeii’s GriefShare bereavement group.

Deacon Rotterman spent 23 years working at WNED-TV in Buffalo, and had just begun a new position as president and CEO of PBS Western Reserve in Ohio.

“We are stunned,” said retiring president and CEO Trina Cutter in a statement. “Dave had quickly integrated himself into the PBS Western Reserve family with his kindness and sincerity, and we have lost a future of infinite possibilities with him at the helm. We are saddened by the loss.”

The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 3-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave, Lancaster. The Deacon Community will gather at 7 p.m. for prayers. A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Bishop Michael W. Fisher presiding. Mass will be livestreamed via the parish website. www.olpparish.com. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com.